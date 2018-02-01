68 female Arab teams participate at AWST 2018

Launched in 2012, the tournament, which is held every two years, has become a must-attend event in the Arab sporting calendar, bringing together world-class athletes to compete in a unique environment.

Running from 2nd to 12th February, the 11-day event is being held in ten venues across Sharjah under the patronage of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, Chairperson of Sharjah Women Sports Foundation, SWSF, and wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

AWST 2018 will kick off with an opening ceremony at Al Majaz Amphitheatre on Friday, in the presence of Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of AWST’s Supreme Organising Committee; Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, President of the Saudi Federation for Community Sports; and Princess Haifa bint Mohammed bin Saud Al Saud, Director-General of the Saudi Federation for Community Sports.

Held under the theme ‘The World Is Your Court – Together Victorious,’ the tournament is hosting 16 Arab countries represented by 68 teams competing in nine sporting disciplines - basketball, volleyball, table tennis, athletics, archery, shooting, fencing, show jumping, and Karate, which is making its debut at AWST 2018.

The 16 countries taking part are the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Morocco, Algeria, Lebanon, Palestine, Sudan, Egypt, Libya, Iraq, Somalia and Djibouti.