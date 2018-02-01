Princess Reema Al Saud leads formidable force of Saudi athletes at AWST

Themed ‘The World is Your Court - Be a Winner,’ the 11-day event is organised by the Sharjah Women Sports Foundation (SWSF) under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Sharjah Supreme Committee for Family Affairs and Chairperson of SWSF.

The attendance of Princess Reema Al Saud in the Arab world’s largest all-women sporting event will strengthen the Kingdom's role in advancing sports and promoting awareness about the importance of international competition in Saudi Arabia in particular, and other Arab countries in general.



Showing strength in depth as well as talent, Saudi Arabia will be competing in five events in this year’s edition, with teams and individuals going head-to-head with their Arab peers in basketball, table tennis, fencing, athletics and the newly added Karate event.

Princess Reema Al Saud said: “Saudi women have always played a crucial part in the kingdom’s social and economic life as a driving force behind growth in all domains and are now an integral part of the Kingdom’s sporting world as well.



Speaking of the emirate’s role as the ideal venue for the tournament, Princess Reema Al Saud added: “Sharjah has become a leading Gulf and Arab hub for many sporting and wider cultural events, gathering some of the biggest and brightest names in the industry.”

As President of the Saudi Federation for Community Sports, Princess Reema Al Saud is the first woman to head a Saudi multi-sports federation. On a personal and vocational level, Princess Reema is dedicated to organising both recreational and highly-competitive community-related events that appeal to all members of society.