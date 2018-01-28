AWST 2018 promotes awareness on dangers of doping

The session brought together 50 female athletes from the Sharjah Ladies Club who will participate in the fourth edition of the tournament, which runs from 2nd to 12th February in Sharjah, under the slogan, 'The World Is Your Court, Together Victorious'.

Held at the Sharjah Ladies Club, the workshop aimed to promote awareness among participants about the dangers of doping and its negative impact on health and careers. It also addressed the list of prohibited substances, listed in the World Anti-Doping Code, which is updated regularly by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The workshop was conducted by Dr. Abdulaziz Al Muhairi, Head of the AWST Anti-Doping Committee, in the presence of AWST's officials.

Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Deputy Chairperson of AWST Supreme Organising Committee, said that the AWST Technical Committee, in partnership with other committees, including the Anti-Doping Committee, has established an integrated preventive programme for the players. She also noted that the participants in AWST’s fourth edition are free of performance-enhancing drugs.

Al Naqbi also underlined the strict anti-doping tests and measures against performance-enhancing drugs that the AWST Supreme Organising Committee, SOC, has put into place, in collaboration with the Anti-Doping Committee that is testing 40 samples from inside and outside competitions. The SOC has joined with Spain’s Barcelona laboratory, which is approved by the World Anti-Doping Agency and the National Anti-Doping Committee for carrying out these tests.

Speaking about the workshop, Dr. Al Muhairi, said, "Through the Anti-Doping Committee, AWST SOC organised the awareness workshop to promote the risks, dangers and negative impact of doping. The workshop sought to encourage the athletes to commit to international standards, in terms of natural sports and avoid drugs that contribute to destroying health and ruining careers.

"The tests that we organised in previous editions of the tournament indicated that the participants were not using performance-enhancing drugs, which highlights the importance of these sessions, on the one hand, and reflects the participants’ sense of responsibility, on the other. We are working to ensure that this edition of the tournament is also dope free and will provide an ideal environment for contests to take place, in conformity with international protocols."