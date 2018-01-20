Al Wahda UAE Super Cup Champion

Commending the patronage of Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, of the championship, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, congratulated Al Wahda Club's President His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the precious win.



The first half was exciting enough, with both teams attempting to play on the front foot, but it was Al Wahda who struck first when they took advantage of a defender’s mistake. Sebastian Tagliabue shot was saved by the post before Mourad Batna netted the ball.



Al Wahda continued to look for their second goal in the second half and it started in the 46th minute when Ismail Matar’s shot went just past Ali Khaseif’s post. In the 59th minute, Khaseif brought down Matar in the penalty box to give away a penalty which Dszudszak put away in the right corner of the net.