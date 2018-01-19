Zayed Charity Marathon held in Egypt

  • A photo of the previous edition of Zayed Charity Marathon
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Zayed Charity Marathon in support of the Shefaa Al-Orman Hospital For a Cancer Free Upper Egypt, and to support Arab and international tourism, was held Friday. Its starting point was the Karnak Temple Square in Luxor.
It was attended by Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, and a number of senior officials.
 
1.5 million Egyptian pounds were allocated as prizes to be shared between the first 500 finishers, while proceeds from the event will be used for construction of the third stage of the Shefaa Al-Orman Hospital.
 
Over 6,000 people, including 24 people with special needs, from Alexandria, Beni Suef, Assiut, the Red Sea province, Qena and Luxor took part.