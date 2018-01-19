Zayed Charity Marathon held in Egypt

It was attended by Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, and a number of senior officials.

1.5 million Egyptian pounds were allocated as prizes to be shared between the first 500 finishers, while proceeds from the event will be used for construction of the third stage of the Shefaa Al-Orman Hospital.

Over 6,000 people, including 24 people with special needs, from Alexandria, Beni Suef, Assiut, the Red Sea province, Qena and Luxor took part.