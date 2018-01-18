Kuwaiti skiers to participate in UAE Jet Ski Championship

In a statement to KUNA, team member Rashid Al-Dawwas said that he hoped the team would achieve leading positions and raise Kuwait's flag at this international event.



UAE Jet Ski Championship will kick off with a high-speed competition organised by Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM) and runs until April. The championship includes six rounds that are held in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.



The Kuwaiti team included racer Rashid Al-Dawwas, Yousef Al-Abdulrazzaq, Abdulaziz Al-Majdi and Homoud Al-Modhayan.



Kuwaiti water skiing rider Rashid Al-Dawas has won the gold medal (Stoke category) for beginners at the International Jet Ski World Finals (IJSBA) held in Lake Havasu in Arizona last October.