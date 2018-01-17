6th Sharjah International Cycling Tour begins on 24th of Jan. with 19 teams from different countries

The contestants pass through 378.2 km throughout 4 days, which is the cycling period organised by Sharjah Sport Council (SSC) for the 6th time in a row.



In details, Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Chairman of SSC said, “We are ready for the race to be presented in the best way possible, as it features prominently worldwide, since that Sharjah International Cycling Tour is considered to be one of the most important events organised by Sharjah Sport Council, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qassimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, alongside with encouragements and resumption from Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.



It has been said during a press conference, organised on Wednesday, by the council on Flag Island, that the success that has been achieved in the previous sessions is appreciated and cherished, although not only in our outcomes, however, it’s a predicted result for a cooperation, support, coordination, and remarkable present by the official sponsors who are Sharjah Islamic Bank, Sharjah Commerce and Industry Development Authority, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sharjah Government Media Office and Sharjah Media Foundation, as well as partners and supporters: National Paints Company, Hawader Security and Communications Systems, Sharjah City Municipality, Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, Space Company for Bicycles, and Air Arabia.



Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Qassimi declared his gratitude and appreciation to the attendees and the sponsors of this great sporting event which is hosted by Sharjah every year, saying: “We will meet next week in the fields of Cylcing. I would also like to extend my thanks and appreciation to the Supreme Committee and the Executive Departments of Sharjah Cruise and our partners in the work and success of the sponsors of this event, which is hosted by the smiling emirate, for without them, the scene of success, excellence, and creativity, would not have been completed."



Promotion station and introduction for the Emirate



Said by the manager of the Cycling event, Mr. Khalid Al-Nakhi :"We are meeting again in a new version of the Sharjah International Cycling Tour, one of the most important events that promote the smiling emirate and is working to introduce it through a daily scene over four days. The Emirate of welfare , knowledge, culture, heritage and sports, which receives the great support and permanent care of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah.

He added: “The sixth edition of the Sharjah International Cycling Tour will bring together 19 teams from 28 countries including: UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Belgium, France, Italy, Spain, Bulgaria, Australia, Lithuania, Belarus, Russia, Algeria, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Morocco, Japan, Eritrea, Norway, Malaysia, Mongolia, Argentina, Tunisia, Bahrain, Kenya and Germany.”



He said: "We are confident that the public and sports fans, especially cycling and racing, will live full of joy, vitality and happiness amidst the exciting follow-up of the participating champions. The four days of cruising and the intense competition will be important and interesting. Including a big headlines which would be carved in the memory, where bikes would cross many of the famous tourism regions, which Sharjah is mostly known for, such as: Al Souq Al Markazi, the Islamic Museum, the Mamzar Corniche, the Sharjah Expo, the Wadi Hilou Tunnel, the Qurum Beach, the Fujairah Corniche, the Marine Sports Club in Fujairah and the Corniche. Dibba and some other areas such as desert and mountainous areas such as Al-Battaih, Dibba Al-Hosn, Kalba, Al-Badia Mosque, Wadi Al-Helw, Madame and a number of sports clubs.



He pointed out that the success achieved in the previous sessions is appreciated, and is not recorded in our balance only, but is a natural result of the cooperation, support and coordination and the remarkable presence by the sponsors of the event, which contributed to the selection of shirts of excellence which are going to be granted for the winners as follows: The yellow shirt bears the name and logo of Sharjah Islamic Bank for the winning player in the public order, and the green shirt for the speed champion bears the name and logo of the Commission for Commerce and Tourism Development, and the white shirt bears the name and logo of the Sharjah Media Office, And the logo of the room Trade and Industry in Sharjah and awarded to the winner to climb. The amateur stage shirts are the name and logo of the Sharjah Media Foundation.

Moreover, Salim Bushelebi, the race administrator said: “"The Sharjah International Tour will be one of the most important events we are looking forward to.In previous sessions, we were together, we saw all those details and we lived for a long time.”



"We have made a lot of effort to make this event a success, and we build upon these successes in a way that suits the reputation of Sharjah. The race, which has a great track record, has doubled the numbers of those wishing to participate in this tournament. Every day there will be a crowning, and on the final day there will be the culmination of the entire race, as the last day will see the Skill Racing Championship for the Sharjah Clubs in their own track.”



4 Days and 378.2 Km



The race’s 4 stages have been presented by Bushelebi, which will start on January 24, continue daily until January 27, with a total distance of 378.2 km, divided into four phases. The first will be launched on Wednesday 24 January, with a length of 10.2 km against the clock at 2:00 PM on Sharjah Corniche Mamzar, and the end would be in front of Sharjah Islamic Bank. The second stage starts on Thursday 25 January with a length of 151 km of the individual public road, at 9:30 am, where the beginning will be in front of Al-Batih Sports Club and then up on the bridge Al-Dhaid and Al-Duran road towards the Emirate of Sharjah to the Emirates Road transit and then Falaj Al-Mualla and Al-Zaid and Malihah, Malihah Al Riyadi. The third stage will take place on Friday, January 26, with a length of 117 km of general public road, at 1:45 pm from Dibba Al-Hosn through Khorfakkan, Fujairah and Kalba to Wadi Hilou, and the end will be in front of the Ladies’ Club. The fourth and final phase, which will take place on Saturday 27 January at a length of 100 km, a public road, at 9:30 am, in front of the Mosque of Obaid bin Isa Al Marijah, and go east on Corniche Road, passing through the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization, Radisson Hotel and the Supreme Council for Family Affairs , To the turning point round the park and back west towards the roundabout Marijah, and finish in front of the courtyard of the Mosque of Obaid bin Isa.



Accompanying events

The events associated with the cycling will begin on January 23 and will last for days during the cycling stages, and will range from guiding boards, mural and competitions in the grounds of the Holiday International Hotel near to Khalid Lake in Sharjah, where the champions will be staying. As well as activities for children, shows and popular dishes. Accompanying the second and third days of cruising in the central and eastern regions, including teams and popular dishes, and children's games.