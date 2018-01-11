Al Badayer Desert roars into life as 50 international desert drivers and dune bashers rev up for SSDF 2018

During the ATV races at the SSDF 2017

During the MX1 and MX2 races during the SSDF 2017



Themed ‘Become a Desert Hero,’ the emirate’s most popular and exciting off-road competition is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and is organised by Sharjah Sports TV, a subsidiary of Sharjah Media Corporation.



Practice makes perfect…

The venue opens its doors to spectators at 7am, with racing all the way through to 6pm, but prior to the competitions, visitors can enjoy a taste of what’s to come as the riders and drivers take part in 30-minute warm-up sessions to get their engines up to speed. The buggy races will begin at 9:50am, followed by the MX1 and MX2 competition at 10:15am. The second round for the same categories – all taking part in the ‘Enduro Knockout’ challenge – start at 11am, with the finals at 3:35pm.



Taking part in the Time Trial format of the day, the All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) races will start at 9:50am, with the second round at 10:30am. The Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) racing competitions begin at 2pm, with the finals at 4pm.



Superb international field with more than 50 competitors

Among the big international names participating in SSDF are South African champion Michael Docherty, his compatriot Aaron Mare, Scottish rider Ryan Blair – Champion of DMX 2017, fellow Brit Daniel Hutchinson, who will race in the MX1 class, Kuwaiti champion Mohammed Jaffar and compatriot Abdullah Al Shatti, Emirati motocross champion Sultan Al Balooshi, four-time Indian national champion Jinan and many others.



The awards ceremony will be held at 4:45pm in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, accompanied by Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Media Corporation and Rashid Al Obad, Director of Sharjah Sports TV. A number of heads and directors of government bodies sponsoring the festival, including Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Sharjah Environment Company (Bee’ah), Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority and Arad Real Estate Investment and Development Company will also be present.



Designed to be an all-inclusive family event, SSDF organisers have an array of entertainment offerings such as musical performances, special displays of leading desert sports brands, kiosks of delicious food and beverages and a special fun kids zone.



The prizes…

The Organising Committee of SSDF 2018 has allocated cash prizes for the first three places, where the winner will receive AED 10,000, while second and third placers will receive AED 5,000 and AED 3,000 respectively.



Rashid Al Obad, Director of Sharjah Sports TV, said: “The enormously positive feedback from last year’s inaugural event and the increasing international stature of the festival has inspired many of the world’s most talented and successful desert motorsports champions to take part this year. It is not only a thrilling competition for the participants, it is an opportunity for UAE residents, tourists and visitors to see these world famous names in action as they take on truly demanding and challenging courses.”

The organising committee has ensured the strictest international safety and security standards are in place for riders, drivers and spectators.



Sharjah Sports TV was launched in 2007 under the auspices of Sharjah Media Corporation as a specialised and independent sports satellite television station and a platform to provide media and field coverage of an array of local, regional and international sporting events, tournaments and championships. The channel has specialised studios at sports venues to provide in-depth analysis and coverage. Al Badayer is one of the most important desert areas in the UAE and is well known for its stunning sand dunes which attract a large number of the UAE's residents and tourists. Al Badayer is a favourite spot for fans of camping and Safari trips for off road driving. Strategically located adjacent to the Dubai-Hatta Road, the Al Badayer area is also equipped with all necessary security measures to ensure visitors’ safety.