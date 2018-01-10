Nahyan bin Zayed crowns Ground Forces with first place at 2nd Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Dhiyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Transport Department; Lt. General Eng. Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; Major General Saleh Mohammed Majran Al Ameri, Commander of the Ground Forces, and Major General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Commander of the Air Force and Air Defence, as well as several other senior military commanders.



The Ground Forces won the General Excellence Shield and first place in the championship while the leadership of Zayed College won second place. Third place was won by the leadership of the Air Force and Air Defence.



The event started with a documentary film that included a presentation on major jiu-jitsu championships involving the Armed Forces, National Service and Reserves, which were held last year.



Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed and Sheikh Dhiyab bin Zayed awarded the winning captains and competitors the gold, silver and bronze medals. Major General Al Ameri received the general excellence and first place shields while the Commander of Zayed Military College received the second place cup, and Major General Al Alawi received the third place cup.

At the end, photos were taken with the ceremony’s patron and winners.



Some 192 competitors from various qualifying military units participated in the championship, which included white, blue, purple, brown and black belt competitions for those under 29 years of age and for instructors aged 30 years and above.