Manchester City FC star praises UAE ahead of free family event in Abu Dhabi for Liverpool FC Match

Families and fans alike from across the UAE will be able to come together on Sunday 14th January and enjoy a fun-filled, family evening at the Cityzens FanZone where they will be able to watch Manchester City FC go head to head with English Premier League side Liverpool.



Mendy recently visited the UAE capital as he recovers from injury and met with fans. He said, "It was a great experience for me, the place here is wonderful and the whole show was absolutely beautiful. It was great to look around Abu Dhabi. As a Muslim it’s somewhere I’ve always wanted to go and I haven’t been disappointed, it was amazing! "The passion was really good and I got to have a chat with fans, take some pictures and have a joke. It was nice to have them ask about my recovery from injury as well."



The FanZone event in Abu Dhabi will be held at Zayed Sports City, Football Pitch 15 from 19:15 and kick-off at 20:00. Activities and competitions will take place before the game and at half-time with refreshments available throughout the day.