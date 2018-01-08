Arab Women’s Sport Tournament to unveil details of fourth edition in engaging interactive fashion

Organised by the tournament’s Supreme Organising Committee (SOC), the conference will reveal the full programme of the competition’s fourth edition, which is being held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and Chairperson of Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation (SWSF).

Taking place from February 2-12, AWST 2018, will feature nine disciplines; basketball, volleyball, table tennis, fencing, archery, shooting, athletics, show-jumping and karate.

This year’s edition will see the largest participation in its history in terms of club engagement with the full programme, an indication of SWSF’s commitment to advancing the status of the competition in the region.

The conference will reveal the statistics of the countries and clubs that are taking part in the tournament and will unveil the role of its various organising committees under the SOC, discussing their roles and remits in detail. The proceedings will also showcase the latest achievements and progress in the competition’s nine disciplines, as well as promote all the matches that will be held at its 10 facilities.

On the side-lines of the conference, the SOC is organising a miniature sporting event at a facility adjacent to the conference that will simulate a number of the disciplines that will be featured at the tournament. With the organisation inviting attendees to try their hand at the sports during the conference, the activity aims to give a better insight into AWST 2018 and the nature of its competitions.

In April last year, the SOC announced that the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees had approved SWSF as the official curator of AWST’s fourth edition. It also revealed that 15 Arab counties will participate at the event, a number of which will be participating for the very first time in its full programme. The fourth edition of the tournament will be the largest to date in terms of numbers of individual participants.

Launched in 2012 as an initiative from Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, AWST is a sporting event that is held in Sharjah once every two years. The tournament has grown significantly since its inception and aims to become the foremost sporting contest for female athletes in the Arab region.