Omanis slightly injured at Gulf Cup Final

"A number of fans of the Omani soccer team suffered some injuries when a fence fell down at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium after the final match of the 23rd Arabian Gulf Cup late on Friday," said the Kuwait News Agency.

"No more than 20 persons were slightly injured," said Dr. Mohammad Khalil, the Gulf Cup Director, in a statement, adding that some of them would be transported to hospital.

Medics rushed to the scene and did the needful. The accident happened when the Omani spectators overreacted with their team after winning the title.