UAE to host Egypt's Super Cup on January 12

The announcement came during a news conference in the Egyptian capital in the presence of Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Hani Abu Reida, Chairman of the Egyptian Sports Association, Mohamed Bin Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the UAE Football Association, and Mahmoud Al Khateeb, Board Chairman of Al Ahly SC.

The 2015 Super Cup was hosted at the same stadium, when Al Ahly beat rivals Zamalek 3-2.

Abu Dhabi hosting the popular sports event fits within the efforts made by Abu Dhabi Sports Council to attract global sports events in keeping with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council and in line with the 'Vision Abu Dhabi: an international capital for sport practicing, competitiveness & international events'.

The Portsaid-based club will take place in their first ever Super Cup despite losing the 2017 Egypt Cup final to Al Ahly, as the Reds have managed to win the Egyptian Premier League as well.

Al Ahly are the record holders of the tournament with nine titles, six more than rivals Zamalek.