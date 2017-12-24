UAE Cycling Federation announces inaugural "UAE Road Cycling Championship"

Open to all amateur cyclists, the main categories for the inaugural championship are; Emirati Men, Emirati Women, Expatriate Men and Expatriate Women.

Osama Al Shafar, President UAE Cycling Federation, said, "We are delighted to bring the Inaugural UAE Road Cycling Championships to the UAE. Cycling is already a very popular sport for our Expatriate community and it has grown in incredible numbers over the past few years among Emiratis."

"The federation understands the importance of ensuring our amateur cycling community are able to compete in professionally managed events and be recognised for their achievements, and we are very excited to now be able to crown UAE Champions through the UAE Road Cycling Championships," he added.

A challenge event will be held for all cyclists aged 16 to 18 years which forms an integral part of the Inaugural Championship and where all finishers will receive medals.