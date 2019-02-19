Bayern without Boateng on trip to Liverpool

Boateng misses out with illness while Franck Ribery was given leave following the birth of his fifth child on Sunday.

"Jerome misses out with stomach flu, but Franck Ribery will travel later today after becoming a father late last night," coach Niko Kovac said Monday.

Another French winger, Kingsley Coman, trained normally at Anfield having hurt his ankle having scored twice in the win over Augsburg on Friday.

"He must be absolutely pain-free," Kovac later told a press conference.

Leon Goretzka sat out training with an ankle problem but is still expected to be fit for Tuesday.