Inter Milan's mood brightens with 2-1 defeat of Sampdoria

The Nerazzurri moved four points clear of AC Milan after just a second league win in five games. Samp remained in 10th place.

Danilo D'Ambrosio opened the scoring when he flicked in Ivan Perisic's cross in the 73rd minute.

Manolo Gabbiadini pounced in the box for Samp's equalizer moments after coming on before Inter's Radja Nainggolan drilled a loose ball into the left corner of the net on 78.

Home striker Mauro Icardi sat in the stands after being replaced as captain this week amid stalled talks over his contract renewal. Inter were skippered by veteran goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, who had little to do other than saving a Fabio Quagliarella header after the break.