Girona come back to stun Real Madrid and dent title hopes

Later 18th-placed Villarreal thrashed Sevilla, fourth, 3-0, Real Betis and Alaves tied 1-1 and Valencia were held to a 0-0 draw by Espanyol.

Cristhian Stuani and Portu’s goals helped Girona earn their first win in 14 games across all competitions at a shocked Santiago Bernabeu, leaving Real Madrid third, nine points behind leaders Barcelona.

Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was sent off in the closing stages to complete a disastrous afternoon for his side.

Thibaut Courtois denied Girona striker Stuani early on, while Bono produced a fine stop at the other end to block Lucas Vazquez.

Madrid broke the deadlock after 25 minutes when Casemiro headed home Toni Kroos’ cross.

Girona should have equalized on the hour mark but Aleix Garcia fired wildly over the crossbar from seven metres out with the goal gaping after Courtois saved Anthony Lozano’s header.