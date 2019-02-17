Thailand best-performing country at IWAS World Games Sharjah 2019; wins 97 medals

The UAE’s athletes have taken up the championship’s second spot to record a historic achievement for their nation with 71 medals (22 gold, 25 silver and 24 bronze).

India’s team has bagged 61 medals and secured the third spot on the list. The Indian medals tally comprised 21 gold and bronze finishes, and 19 silver wins. Algeria came in fourth with 14 golds, 7 silver and 2 bronze medals. Russia has secured fifth place with 37 medals split in 12 golds, 4 silvers and 21 bronze medals. China took home 10 gold, 10 silver, and 12 bronze medals securing sixth place, and Germany followed in seventh spot with 8 gold and silver finishes, plus 11 bronze wins.

The UAE dominates athletics

Local sportsmen and women marked their international participation in Sharjah in the athletics as the top achievers with 47 medals including 15 gold, 18 silver, and 14 bronze. In the second place came Algeria with a total tally of 23 medals, distributed 14 gold, 7 silver and two bronze. Thailand claimed the third spot with 30 medals, 11 of which is gold, 14 silver and five bronze.

Emiratis are the best shots at IWAS games

The UAE’s winning streak did not stop at athletics. Local shooters hardly missed bull’s eye with Abdullah Sultan Al Aryani securing 4 gold medals over the course of shooting contests at the Al Dhaid Sports Club. Local shooters claimed 3 silver and six bronze at the end of competitions with a total tally of 13 medals. German shooters clinched the second position with 2 gold and two silver. Meanwhile, Estonia took the third spot with a total tally of 3 medals split between 1 silver and two bronze.

South Koreans top archers

The battle in the archery competitions were fierce, South Korean athletes were named top marksmen after taking home 8 medals consisting of 4 gold, 3 silver and one bronze. Thailand secured the second spot with 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze. In the third place came India with 1 gold medal in the competition.

India and Thailand deliver smashing badminton performances

With a tally of 9 medals, India and Thai Badminton players dominated Badminton courts after each country bagged 4 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze. UAE athletes scored 3 gold and 1 bronze, while Kuwait claimed the third spot with 1 gold and two silvers.

South Korean unbeatable at table tennis

With a total of 16 medals, South Korea was ranked top country in the table tennis competitions. Its players took home 7 gold, 5 silver and 4 gold. Thai and Kazakh players competed fiercely to claim the second top rank with a total tally of 14 medals each. However, Thailand secured second place with 4 golds, 6 silver and 4 bronze. Kazakhstan came in third with 3 gold, 4 silver and seven bronze.

India’s swimmers fastest at IWAS

With perfect strokes, Indian swimmers came claiming 27 medals, edging Thailand with 1 gold medal difference. In total, Indian swimmers claimed 10 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze. Thai swimmers won 9 gold, 15 silver and 10 bronze. Meanwhile, the third spot went to Estonia after bagging 10 silver and 1 bronze.

Chinese, Russian and German athletes dominate fencing competitions

The fencing competitions drew massive crowds at IWAS Sharjah 2019. With fences competing in three categories. In the IWAS World Games category, Chinese fencers achieved the top spot after securing 32 medals consisting of 10 gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze. Italy secured the second spot with 4 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze. Great Brittan came in third place with a total of 8 medals, split into 8 silver and two gold.

The Russians dominated the IWAS Wheelchair Fencing World Championships U23 category after claiming 18 medals split among 10 gold and 8 bronze medals. Georgia followed with 4 medals split evenly between gold and bronze. Third position in fencing was claimed by Ukraine with 4 silver and 2 bronze medals.

At the end of the IWAS Wheelchair Fencing World Championship’s U17 category, Germany came out on top with 6 medals divided evenly between gold, silver and bronze. The UK’s fencers took the runners-up position with 4 medals split evenly between gold and silver. Hong Kong followed with 4 bronze wins.