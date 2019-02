Valverde’s current contract runs-out at the end of the season but in a statement Barcelona said: "FC Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde have reached an agreement to extend their contract for the 2019-20 season with an option of the 2020-21 season."

The 55-year-old coach also signed his new deal at the club on Friday.

Valverde, who took over as coach in 2017, won the domestic league and cup double last season and has already won the Spanish Super Cup in this campaign.