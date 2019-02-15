Coach Simeone extends Atletico Madrid deal until 2022

"It ensures continuity of a project that started with the arrival of the Argentine coach in 2011 and gave us one of the most successful eras in our history in which we have won seven titles," said Atletico in a statement.

Simeone, whose previous deal was due to expire in 2020, has overseen the Rojiblancos' rise to becoming one of Europe’s strongest teams.

The 48-year-old has led Atletico to one La Liga trophy, one Spanish Cup, two Europa Leagues and two Champions League finals, although they lost both to bitter rivals Real Madrid in 2014 and 2016.

"We're looking forward to a future with a lot of hope and many challenges," said Simeone.

"I see work, people who want to keep growing, I see belief, I see youth, which can help us progress, and I know that if we stay firm, as we have been, we will continue in the same line."

The coach, who spent two spells at Atletico as a player, will have spent over a decade at the club if he sees out his new deal until the end of its term.

Simeone's greatest achievement in charge of the club was leading them to the Spanish title in 2014, drawing with Barcelona on the final day of the season to secure their league triumph.