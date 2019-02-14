Ramos denies deliberate yellow card against Ajax

Madrid will carry a 2-1 advantage back to the Santiago Bernabeu but Ramos will miss the return, after being booked for a rash tackle on Kasper Dolberg, two minutes after Marco Asensio's 87th-minute winner.

Three yellow cards brings a one-match suspension but Ramos may have seen sitting out the second match against Ajax as preferable to a punishment in the quarter-finals.

UEFA could add another match to his ban. Madrid defender Dani Carvajal was suspended for two games last season after intentionally earning a booking in the group stages.