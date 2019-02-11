Champions Juventus extend lead on Napoli with 3-0 at Sassuolo

The unbeaten title holders were ahead on 23 minutes from Khedira's tap-in after Andrea Consigli parried a searing Ronaldo drive.

Khedira and Daniele Rugani then nodded wide by a hairsbreadth before home captain Domenico Berardi missed the gaping goal on 55 minutes after goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny botched a clearance outside the box.

Ronaldo's headed home a corner kick on 70 minutes for a tally of 18 goals this season, and then set up a late clinical drive from substitute Can.

Juve have only dropped six points from three draws in 23 games and profited from Napoli's 0-0 draw at Fiorentina on Saturday. The Neapolitans had moved within nine points last weekend as Juve were held 3-3 at home to Parma. Sassuolo are in 11th position.

AC Milan held on to the fourth Champions League place thanks to a late 3-0 win at Cagliari, who are now three points above the drop zone.