Goals by Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum before the break and another for Mohamed Salah three minutes after it allowed Liverpool to finish the match in cruise control.

It put Juergen Klopp's side three points above Manchester City, although the champions will reclaim top spot if they beat Chelsea at home on Sunday.

Manchester United's incredible surge showed no sign of slowing down as they won the day's early kickoff 3-0 at second-bottom Fulham who sank even deeper into relegation trouble.