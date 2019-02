Frustrating 1-1 draws in their last two league games against Leicester City and West Ham United have left Liverpool on 62 points from 25 games and a spot behind City on goal difference, although Pep Guardiola's side have played an extra game.

"Our pressure is the same. We take things game by game without worrying about what our opponents are doing," Brazil international Alisson said ahead of Saturday's league clash against 10th-placed Bournemouth.