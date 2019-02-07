Barcelona come back in Clasico semi-final to draw with Real Madrid

Real took the lead on six minutes when Vinicius crossed from the left, Karim Benzema kept the ball in play and set-up Lucas Vazquez who ghosted in front of Clement Lenglet to make it 1-0.

Barcelona had started with Lionel Messi on the bench and it was while Messi was warming up that his replacement Malcom scored the equaliser in the 57th.

Keylor Navas charged out of his goal to close down Jordi Alba and when Luis Suarez shot the loose ball on to the post it ran out to Malcom and he scored into the empty net with Navas still scrambling back.

Messi came on for the last half an hour but could not force a Barcelona winner.

The second leg will take place on February 27. Real Betis host Valencia in the other semi-final first leg on Thursday.