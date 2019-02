Djokovic top in men's tennis rankings

Serbia's Djokovic has 10,955 points to rank far ahead of Melbourne finalist Rafael Nadal of Spain (8,320) and Alexander Zverev (6,475) who helped Germany beat Hungary 5-0 in a Davis Cup qualifier on the weekend.

ATP top 10 as of February 4 (previous ranking in parenthesis):

1. (1) Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 10,955 points

2. (2) Rafael Nadal, Spain, 8,320

3. (3) Alexander Zverev, Germany, 6,475

4. (4) Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 5,060

5. (5) Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 4,845

6. (6) Roger Federer, Switzerland, 4,600

7. (7) Kei Nishikori, Japan, 4,100

8. (8) Dominic Thiem, Austria, 3,960

9. (9) John Isner, United States, 3,155

10. (10) Marin Cilic, Croatia, 3,140