Aguero hat-trick fires Man City to 3-1 win over Arsenal

The victory put the pressure on Liverpool ahead off their trip to West Ham United on Monday. Juergen Klopp's side have 61 points with champions City on 59 and Tottenham Hotspur on 57.

City were utterly dominant after going in 2-1 up at the break, keeping Gunners keeper Bernd Leno busy as they peppered his goal with shots from distance while the Londoners, looking bereft of self-belief, did not manage a shot on target in the second half.

Pep Guardiola's side needed a positive response after Tuesday's surprise defeat at Newcastle United and within a minute any nerves among the home crowd vanished.

It took 48 seconds for Aguero to open the scoring with a stooping header after Aymeric Laporte had robbed a far-too casual Alex Iwobi and whipped in a cross.

City were dominant but the Gunners got back on level terms in the 11th minute when Nacho Monreal flicked on a Lucas Torreira corner and defender Laurent Koscielny headed in from two yards out.

But with Kevin De Bruyne beginning to put his injury troubles behind him and looking like his true self in midfield and Bernardo Silva teasing Arsenal from the right flank, City looked unperturbed by the equaliser.

It was no surprise when Aguero struck again just before the break, tapping in a low cross from Raheem Sterling, who had combined well with Ilkay Gundogan in the build-up.

De Bruyne forced three saves out of Leno in the opening 10 minutes of the second half before City finally made their dominance count.