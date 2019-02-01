Benzema double sends Madrid into Copa del Rey semis

Benzema was on target in the first leg too, a 4-2 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu last week, and he continued his brilliant burst of form with another pair at Montilivi.

Pedro Porro pulled one back for Girona but any hopes of a comeback were extinguished when Marcos Llorente drove in for a 7-3 win on aggregate.

Madrid join Barcelona, Real Betis and Valencia in the draw for the last four on Friday.

Barca, who are chasing a record fifth cup success in a row, will be the ones to avoid but Santiago Solari's team are gaining momentum, having won six out of their last seven games, with the resumption of the Champions League just around the corner.

Benzema has been key to that run, the Frenchman scoring five goals now in three matches and even casting doubt on Gareth Bale's place in the side.