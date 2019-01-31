Paris St-Germain confirm Neymar will be out for up to 10 weeks with a foot injury

The 26-year-old will miss both legs of the club's round of 16 UEFA Champions League match against Manchester United, and potentially the quarter-finals in mid-April should PSG advance.

Neymar suffered the injury during a 2-0 Coupe de France (French Cup) victory over Strasbourg on Wednesday 23rd January, in which the star forward was the subject of several heavy challenges throughout.

In a statement on Wednesday, PSG said a group of medical experts met a day earlier to assess the damage to Neymar's fifth metatarsal and decided the best course of action was "conservative treatment" and not an operation.

The club added that Neymar was in "total agreement" with the decision made by the medical experts.