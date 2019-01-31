Real must finish the job against Girona in the Copa del Rey, says coach Solari

Santiago Solari's side hold the advantage after they won the first leg of their quarter-final 4-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu on 24th January.

Real have won five, drawn one and lost two of their games since the mid-season break.

They are 10 points behind fierce rivals Barcelona in La Liga, and so winning the Copa del Rey and securing a fourth consecutive UEFA Champions League title serve as the main priorities.

Gareth Bale, who returned from injury to score and help Real win 4-2 at Espanyol on Sunday, could be in line to start, although captain Sergio Ramos is a doubt after he came off at half-time in that match.

Despite picking up a red card against Espanyol, Raphael Varane is available for the Girona game.