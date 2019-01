Madrid recovered from an early goal by Anthony Lozano to take a 2-1 halftime lead thanks to a Lucas Vazquez strike and a cheeky 'Panenka' penalty from captain Ramos but were pegged back by Alex Granell's penalty midway through the second half.

Girona's joy at having a second away goal for Thursday's second leg at the Montilivi stadium did not last long as Ramos struck again by heading home from a corner to restore the stuttering European champions' lead in the 77th minute.