Chelsea to reach League Cup final

The Blues converted all of their spot-kicks at Stamford Bridge while Eric Dier and Lucas Moura missed for Spurs.

Penalties were needed after Chelsea's 2-1 win on the night left the teams level 2-2 on aggregate.

After being criticized by manager Maurizio Sarri for lacking motivation following Saturday's Premier League loss at Arsenal, Chelsea responded with a place in the February 24 final on the line.

N'golo Kante got Chelsea going with a shot that went through the legs of three Tottenham players, including goalkeeper Paolo Gazzaniga.

Hazard, who Sarri said on Wednesday was not a leader on the team, then put them 2-1 up in the tie in the 38th minute.

But Tottenham fought back to equalize early in the second half through Fernando Llorente, who started at forward with Harry Kane injured and Son Heung Min at the Asian Cup.

With no extra time played in the League Cup it was straight to penalties and both teams made their first two kicks.

Dier then fired well over goal and Jorginho converted to give Chelsea the upper hand, which Kepa Arrizabalaga preserved by saving from Moura.

Luiz then sent the Blues into a meeting with Man City, who thrashed Burton Albion 10-0 in the other semi-final.