Iran prepares ahead of their quarter final match against China

Carlos Queiroz, who has been in charge of Iran since 2011, expects China to pose a significant threat to his team but it optimistic that his players can build on the lessons that they have learnt so far in the tournament.

The 65-year-old Portuguese coach's contract ends after the tournament and he has been widely linked with the vacant Colombia job.

Iran has been the most consistent team at the tournament so far and are yet to concede a goal.

They beat Oman 2-0 to reach the final eight, while China edged past Thailand 2-1 in their round of 16 match.