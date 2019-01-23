Manager Sarri: Higuain set to complete Chelsea move

"Higuain is a few hours away from signing his contract at Chelsea," Sarri told a news conference ahead of Thursday's League Cup semi-final against Tottenham.

Higuain, 31, came to Italy in 2013 from Real Madrid and spent his first three seasons at Napoli where he scored 71 goals and played under Sarri 2015-16. He then moved on to champions Juventus, scoring 40 goals in two years, before going to Milan on loan last year following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin.

"We are hoping he will start scoring straightaway for us but there is more to his game than goals. He is a very strong striker and was especially strong during my first season in Naples, he did very well and scored 36 goals in 35 games in Serie A, and 39 in total," Sarri said.

"For sure he is one of the best strikers in my career, he has the right experience to play here ... He wants to win all the time, in any situation."

Sarri said that his tally of nine goals for Milan was not a failure because the team was not at the same level as Juve.

The manager also said that Higuain wasn't eligible for Thursday's game because the registration deadline has passed. He could make his debut in Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round game against Sheffield Wednesday.