Bolt ‘retires’ from football and sport

''The sports life is over, so I'm now moving into different businesses, I have a lot of things in the pipeline,'' said Bolt in an interview.

The eight-time Olympic champion trained with Australian A-League club Central Coast Mariners for two months last year.

But sprint king Bolt left in November because the club could not source financial support to underpin a professional contract for him.

The 32-year-old Jamaican scored twice on his first start for the Mariners in a friendly.

He also trained with clubs in Norway and Germany, but it is now understood the 100m and 200m world record holder will concentrate on his commercial interests.

Bolt retired from athletics in 2017.