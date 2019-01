Osaka cruised past Svitolina, the 2018 WTA Finals winner, with her only trouble coming in the second set when she was chased off the court by a horsefly.

The reigning U.S. Open champion had never advanced past the fourth round in three previous appearances at Melbourne Park.

In men's doubles, the French pair of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert knocked out six-time Australian Open champions Bob and Mike Bryan 6-4, 7-6 to book a spot in the semifinals.