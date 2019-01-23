Eng Sub: 'Just Sadness' in home town Progreso after Sala plane crash

  • Wednesday 23, January 2019 in 11:51 AM
Sharjah 24 – AP: The father of Emiliano Sala admitted he is "beginning to think the worst," after a small plane carrying the 28-year-old disappeared off the coast of Alderney in the Channel Islands on Monday night.
Horacio Sala said news of the disappearance was broken to him in the early hours of Tuesday when a local television channel called looking for a comment. 
 
The search for the missing plane, which was taking Sala to Wales following his move from Nantes to English Premier League club Cardiff City, was called off for the night on Tuesday, with authorities saying they do not expect to find any survivors.
 
Police said floating objects had been seen in the water, but they were unable to confirm whether they were from the light aircraft.