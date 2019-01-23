Eng Sub: 'Just Sadness' in home town Progreso after Sala plane crash

Horacio Sala said news of the disappearance was broken to him in the early hours of Tuesday when a local television channel called looking for a comment.

The search for the missing plane, which was taking Sala to Wales following his move from Nantes to English Premier League club Cardiff City, was called off for the night on Tuesday, with authorities saying they do not expect to find any survivors.

Police said floating objects had been seen in the water, but they were unable to confirm whether they were from the light aircraft.