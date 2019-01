Injuries are mounting in the 'Team Dragon' squad, with striker Wu Lei and defender Zhang Lipeng battling for fitness.

Midfielder Yu Hanchao and striker Wei Shihao are also recovering from injuries.

Two-time Asian Cup finalists China will meet Iran at the Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Of all the teams competing at the Asian Cup, Iran sit highest in the FIFA world rankings.

'Team Melli' currently occupy 29th place, while China are in joint 76th place, alongside Belarus.