Ambient: Kevin-Prince Boateng on 'dream' Barcelona move from Sassuolo

Barcelona have signed the former Ghana international on loan from Sassuolo until the end of the season.

The move includes an option to permanently sign Boateng for 8-million euros ($9-million US dollars).

The 31-year-old Boateng had appeared to be past his prime after spells with AC Milan and Schalke.

Boateng, who plays can play in midfield or in attack, will be officially presented by Barcelona on Tuesday.

He becomes another attacking option for coach Ernesto Valverde as Barcelona remain in contention for the Spanish Primera Division, Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League titles.