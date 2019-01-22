Iraq hold a training session ahead of their last 16 match in AFC

As champions in 2007 and semi-finalists in 2015, Iraq have historically done well at the tournament, and they come into the knockout stages in impressive form following group stage victories over Yemen and Vietnam and a 0-0 draw with Iran.

Defender Frans Dhia Putros is the only injury concern ahead of the game and he trained alone after suffering muscle spasms in an earlier training session.

With an average age of just 24, Katanec's Lions of Mesopotamia are the second youngest team among the 24 participating nations.