South Korea train before their Round of 16 match against Bahrain

Newcastle United midfielder Ki Sung-Yeung will miss the game through injury.

Ki suffered a hamstring strain during South Korea's opening match against the Philippines and was ruled out by head coach Paulo Bento on Sunday.

However, the two-time champions have impressed at the tournament so far, powering to the top of Group D with wins over Philippines, Kyrgyzstan and China.

Head coach Paulo Bento believes the momentum his side have built up will stand them in good stead against Tuesday's opposition at the Rashid Stadium in Dubai.

And confidence is high now that Tottenham Hotspur winger Son Heung-Min has settled into the squad after travelling from England.