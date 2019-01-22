Juventus firmly in command as Ronaldo misses penalty against Chievo

The unbeaten Turin champions advanced on a record 56 points, while the Neapolitans beat Lazio 2-1 Sunday as the league resumed after a three-week break.

Douglas Costa drilled the opener into the right corner on 13 minutes after a run from the midfield and Emre Can netted his first this season on 45 after Paulo Dybala set him up in the box. Defender Daniele Rugani nodded in the third on 84 minutes off a Federico Bernardeschi free-kick.

Earlier action saw AC Milan retain fourth place by winning 2-0 at Genoa thanks to second-half goals from Fabio Borini and Suso.

Genoa came close with Ervin Zukanovic and Daniel Bessa, while Milan's new signing Paqueta hit the post before the break. Borini flicked home on 72 minutes and ex-Genoa Spaniard Suso finished a counter-attack on 83 after home midfielder Miguel Veloso hit the bar.