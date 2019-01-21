Serena Williams overcomes world number one Simona Halep to reach the quarters

Halep was in the unusual position of going into the match as the number one seed, but also the underdog against a player she had beaten just once in nine previous encounters.

The Romanian, who saw off Venus Williams in the previous round, dug in superbly after losing a one-sided opening set to force a decider, and might well have come out on top had she broken for 4-2.

But Williams saved three break points, broke Halep in the following game and served out a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 victory to set up a last-eight meeting with Karolina Pliskova