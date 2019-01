Upset about how badly things were going in his match, Zverev sat down in his sideline chair and destroyed his racquet by whacking it against the ground eight times and then tossing it aside.

He was warned for racquet abuse after the display, which came with the No. 4 seed trailing 6-1, 4-1 against Milos Raonic.

Zverev lost the second set, then the match, in straight sets 6-1, 6-1, 7-6 (5).