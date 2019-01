Frances Tiafoe gave himself the prefect birthday present by beating Grigor Dimitrov 7-5, 7-6, 6-7, 7-5 to set up an encounter with Rafael Nadal.

Underdog Danielle Collins stunned number two seed Angelique Kerber by knocking her out 6-0, 6-2.

In the Women's Legends Doubles, Kim Clijsters and Li Na also made it through after beating Lindsay Davenport and Rennae Stubbs 4-2, 4-3.