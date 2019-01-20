Arsenal revive top-four hopes with win over Chelsea

Chelsea's lack of punch in the final third of the pitch was evident again as they enjoyed 64 percent of possession without ever really threatening to unlock Arsenal's defence.

Arsenal were far sharper as an attacking force and deserved more than Lacazette's superb 14th-minute effort and skipper Koscielny's scruffy second in a scintillating opening period.

But those goals, and a resolute defensive display after the break, proved enough to give Arsenal only their third home league win against Chelsea in 10 years.