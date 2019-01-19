Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold signs new long-term contract

The 20-year-old has made rapid progress since penning his last deal in 2017, establishing himself as Liverpool's first-choice right-back and earning a place on the England squad at the 2018 World Cup.

"The last 18 months especially have been very special,” he said.

“Hopefully the next 18 months and even further on than that will be even more special.”

Alexander-Arnold, who joined Liverpool at the age of six, has made 67 appearances for the club and scored four goals.

He's the latest to sign a new deal at Anfield in the past year after Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson, who did so earlier this week.