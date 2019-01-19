China begin preparations ahead of Asian Cup last-16 match v Thailand

Midfielder Yu Hanchao, who was injured in China's 2-0 defeat to South Korea on Wednesday, was absent from training and will miss the match.

Lippi has adjusted the team's formation to take account of Yu's absence and defender Liu Yang will take up position at left wing against Thailand.

When the sides last played - in an international friendly in Bangkok in June - China won 2-0 through a Wu Lei double.

But in a further injury headache for Lippi, Wu Lei and fellow striker Wei Shihao are also in doubt for Saturday's match.