Sharapova ousts Wozniacki, Nadal overpowers de Minaur in Melbourne

Russia's Maria Sharapova in action during the match against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki.

De Minaur, who won his first ATP title at the Sydney International last week, made a valiant effort, saving five match points in the final set, but ultimately had no answer to the Spaniard's blistering forehands.

The 17-time grand slam champion will next face a resurgent Tomas Berdych who pulled back from a set down to defeat 18th seed Diego Schwartzman 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.

The Czech missed most of the last season with a back injury but has had straightforward run at the Australian Open, dispatching 13th seed Kyle Edmund in the first round.

Earlier in the day, former world number Sharapova defeated Wozniacki in a drama-filled match, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Wozniacki, the Danish world number three, started out confidently, shooting to a 4-1 lead in the first set. But Sharapova, who won the tournament in 2008, struck back, winning the next five games to take the set.

In the second set, the Dane again pulled ahead to a 3-0 lead before Sharapova won the next three games to level. However, Wozniacki maintained her composure and broke Sharapova at 5-4.

Sharapova, who fired 37 winners to Wozniacki's 10, then took control in the deciding set, breaking a 3-3 deadlock by claiming the final three games to win the match.

The current world number 30 will meet Australian number one Ash Barty in the fourth round after Barty defeated Maria Sakkari of Greece 7-5, 6-1.

Barty is the local hope to win the tournament and has had a successful start to the year after beating world number one Simona Halep on her way to the final of the Sydney International last week.