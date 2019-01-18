Dominant Federer strolls into fourth round of Australian Open

Switzerland's Roger Federer in action during match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S.

The defending champion, who is bidding for a record 21st grand slam title, made just 14 unforced errors to his American opponent's 22 as he set up a clash with Greek rising star and 14th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Swiss beat Tsitsipas in straight sets in their first encounter just two weeks ago at the Hopman Cup in Perth, though the 20-year-old Greek did push him to a tiebreak in both sets.

Australian Ash Barty meanwhile beat Maria Sakkari of Greece 7-5, 6-1 to set up a fourth-round meeting with either defending champion Caroline Wozniacki or 2008 champion Maria Sharapova.

Barty is the local hope to win the tournament and has had a successful start to the year after beating world number one Simona Halep on her way to the final of the Sydney International last week.